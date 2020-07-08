MPs Oscar Sudi, Samuel Arama Have Made Zero Contributions In Parliament Since 2017 – Report Shows

Kapseret Member of Parliament (MP) Oscar Sudi has not made any contributions on the floor of the house since 2017, a report has revealed.

According to a report dubbed “Parliamentary Scorecard” released by Mzalendo Trust, a Parliamentary Monitoring Organization (PMO) on Wednesday, Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama too has made zero contributions.

The report also revealed that 21 lawmakers did not make contributions at plenary in 2019.

Two of the lawmakers are senators while the rest are members of the National Assembly with 16 being men.

The quiet male members are; Abdi Tepo (Isiolo South), Abdi Shurie (Balambala), Ahmed Gaal (Tarbaj), Johnson Naicca (Mumias West), Amin Deddy (Laikipia East) Geofrey Kingagi (Mbeere South), James Gakuya (Embakasi North), George Aladwa (Makadara), John Owino (Awendo), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Stanley Muthama (Lamu West), Gideon Konchella (Kilgoris), Justus Kizito (Shinyalu), Samuel Arama (Nakuru Town West), Alfred Sambu (Webuye East) and James Mukwe (Kabuchai).

The female MPs are; Rose Museo (Makueni), Beatrice Kones (Bomet East) and Amina Gedow (Mandera).

The best performing male members of parliament as ranked by the report are; David Sankok (Nominated), Wilberforce Ojiambo (Funyula), Robert Pukose (Endebess) and Benson Makali (Kitui Central).

Their female counterparts are; Jacqueline Oduol (Nominated), Jennifer Shamala (Nominated), Ruweida Obo (Lamu), Sophia Noor (Ijara) and Millie Odhiambo.

Over in the upper house, the biggest contributors are; Moses Wetangula (Bungoma), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), Ochilo Ayako (Migori), Getrude Musuruve (Nominated) and Ledama ole Kina.

The least active senators during plenary sessions are; Christine Zawadi (Nominated), Phulip Mpaayei (Kajiado), Halima Abdille (Nominated), Amos Wako (Busia) and Mercy Chebeni (Nominated).

Further, the report shows that the performance of the12th Parliament’s 3rd Session was the lowest compared to the previous sessions.

For example, of the 116 Bills passed in the National Assembly only 24 were assented to, translating to about 21%, the lowest in five years.

The Senate passed a total of 34 Bills out of which only 4 were assented to, translating to only 12%.

The report also indicates that Homa Bay, Trans Nzoia, Kericho, West Pokot and Bungoma are the best performing counties in terms of member contributions on the floor of the House.

Consequently, the worst performers are Garissa, Tana River, Turkana, Kwale and Narok.

The National Assembly committees held a total of 1211 committee sittings in 2019, while the Senate had approximately 505 sittings, the report reveals.

