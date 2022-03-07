Parties Registrar Removes 600,000 Voter Records In Clean-up Exercise

In a significant clean-up by the Registrar of Political Parties, almost 600,000 voters were purged as members of various political parties. The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) rolled out the electronic system allowing users to manage registration and resignation from the parties.

In 2021, a majority of Kenyans discovered that they had been registered to the political parties without their knowledge, prompting the ORPP to digitize the process.

“The political parties are expected to use their membership register during nominations. The membership data should be credible.” the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu, said.

“The office is cleaning up the membership register in readiness for certification through a partnership with e-citizen.” she added.

E-citizen allows Kenyans to log in, register and resign from the parties.

“As of February 28, the number of people who accessed the system using e-citizen was more than 1.5 million while those who have resigned from political parties were more than 300,000. Those who registered as members of political parties were 205,393,” said Nderitu.

Members can also use the USSD code *509# to do the same.

The activity, which is part of the execution of a recently enacted regulation that says that only registered party members can participate in nominations, aims to weed out double and illegal registration.

According to the law, political parties are required to submit their party membership lists to the ORPP by March 26, at least 14 days before submitting them to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Political Parties are also expected to clean up their membership list before submitting it to the ORPP for certification. They will also be able to submit a request for a certified party register at least 21 days before the date of the party nominations. The electoral commission has set the deadline for party primaries as April 22.

