ORPP Launches Services on E-Citizen Allowing Kenyans to Register, Resign from Political Parties

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) has today launched its services on the e-citizen platform. The event, which was streamed virtually, also saw the launch of the institution’s 2020-2025 strategic plan.

The Chief guest at the event, Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of ICT, Joe Mucheru, lauded the ORPP for the timely digital shift.

“I’m delighted that ORPP stands to be counted in the transformative move to afford services through services on e-Citizen. Putting ICT at the heart of the ORPP’s 2020/25 Strategic Plan is indeed to be celebrated.” He said.

The portal offers Kenyan citizens a self-service portal where they can manage their registration with different political parties. The portal will allow one to join a political party, check their registration status and resign from a political party.

“The launch today, has come to be after a robust and inclusive engagement with parties and other relevant stakeholders. We are truly grateful to all for the support through the journey.” The Registrar of Political Parties, Ann Nderitu said.

The platform was described as an accurate, secure platform built from the unwavering support of the ORPP team and its stakeholders. The platform has also been launched following robust and inclusive engagemnt with political parties who are some of the key stakeholders.

The ORPP launch was also seen as a step towards allowing Kenyans the freedom to select the political parties they would wish to be associated with.

Speaking at the event, the Data Commissioner, Immaculate Kassait said the move was a right step in the prevention of data breaches.

“Issues of data protection even in membership in political parties should be conscious and needs periodic personal reflection.” Kassait said.

“We must have a conversations amongst ourselves as Kenyans in addressing the gaps and way forward on data breaches that might be there.”

Young people were urged to register with political parties so they could take affirmative action right from the primaries towards the general election.

The ORPP 2020-2025 strategic plan is also available for download on the portal.

