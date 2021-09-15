Orie Rogo Manduli To Be Laid to Rest at Her Kitale Farm on Saturday

Orie Rogo Manduli will be laid to rest at her Tondorie farm in Kitale on Saturday, October 2, 2021, the family has announced.

According to the family’s spokesman Gor Semelango, a requiem mass will also be held in honor of her memory at All Saints Cathedral on September 28, 2021.

Manduli, aged 73 passed on at her Riverside home in Nairobi on Wednesday, September 8. The family said she died after a short illness.

Ideally, her personal Assistant Samuel Ndambuki, revealed that the renowned stylish politician died suddenly as they prepared to go for a dental checkup.

“We had gone for a checkup at Nairobi Hospital yesterday [Tuesday]. This morning we visited her brother at Embakasi and she was very normal. We had a dental appointment this afternoon and as she was doing her makeup, I noticed she leaned on one side,” Ndambuki told The Standard. Read: Orie Rogo Manduli is Dead

Ndambuki disclosed that the deceased had been admitted to the Nairobi hospital in July this year with kidney complications. Manduli was remembered for her sense of fashion that featured big head scarfs and beautiful African dresses. Born in Maseno, Kisumu County, in 1948 to Gordon Rogo, who was a headmaster and later a councilor and Zeruiah Adhiambo who taught at Kisumu Technical College, Manduli was the first African woman to participate in the East African Safari Rally in 1974 and 1975. She drove a Colt Lancer. She attended Ng'iya Girls High School, then Butere Girls and later Machakos Girls.

