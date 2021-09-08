Orie Rogo Manduli is Dead

Renowned politician Orie Rogo Manduli has died aged 73.

Manduli passed on at her Riverside home in Nairobi on Wednesday, September 8.

According to her personal Assistant Samuel Ndambuki, Manduli died suddenly as they prepared to go for a dental checkup.

“We had gone for a checkup at Nairobi Hospital yesterday [Tuesday]. This morning we visited her brother at Embakasi and she was very normal. We had a dental appointment this afternoon and as she was doing her makeup, I noticed she leaned on one side,” Ndambuki told The Standard.

Ndambuki disclosed that the deceased had been admitted at the Nairobi hospital in July this year with kidney complications.

She was discharged a month later.

Many remember Manduli for her sense of fashion that featured big head scarfs and beautiful African dresses.

She was the first African woman to participate in the East African Safari Rally in 1974 and 1975. She drove a Colt Lancer.

“I was angry that we were hosting the Safari Rally annually and the few women who were participating were all foreigners. I wanted to prove that Kenyan women, too, could participate in car racing. I do not like to be put in a box or to be stereotyped,” she said in a past interview.

Manduli was born in Maseno, Kisumu County, in 1948 to Gordon Rogo, who was a headmaster and later a councilor and Zeruiah Adhiambo who taught at Kisumu Technical College.

In a past interview with a local daily, the politician disclosed that she attended Ng’iya Girls High School, then Butere Girls and later Machakos Girls.

