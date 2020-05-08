Orengo Withdraws Protest Letter As Ole Kina Formally Discharged From Senate Committees

The ODM party has succeeded in its bid to remove Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina from the County Public Accounts and Investments Committee (CPAIC) and the Business Committee.

In a letter dated May 7, Senate Speaker Keneth Lusaka confirmed receipt of a notice from minority leader James Orengo to discharge Ole Kina from the two committees saying appropriate action has been taken in accordance with house standing order 190 (2).

“Therefore the senior stands discharged from the County Public Accounts and Investments Committee (CPAIC) and the Business Committee, ” the letter directed to Orengo reads.

The standing order requires the Chairperson of the Senate Business Committee upon receipt of the notice to convey it to the relevant committee.

“…and such notice shall take effect upon receipt by the Chairperson or Vice-Chairperson if the discharge relates to the Chairperson, ” the senate order reads.

Orengo had de-whipped Ole Kina days after he challenged his election as chairman of CPAIC.

Ole Kina was elected to head the county watchdog committee after trouncing Kisii Senator Prof. Sam Ongeri who got four votes, against the senator’s five.

Orengo accused the senator of betraying party agreement to support Ongeri.

Following the confirmation from Lusaka, Orengo has withdrawn a threat to boycott CPAIC sessions.

“As this matter has now been resolved our members of the said committee will now proceed to take part fully in its work and proceedings,” Orengo said in a letter dated May 8.

In a protest letter to the speaker on Monday, Orengo threatened to withdraw the party membership “until an appropriate resolution can be made.”

The latest development comes at a time Ole Kina has vowed to stay put despite pressure to back down.

Appearing on KTN News on Thursday night, Ole Kina called on ODM leader Raila Odinga to help him retain his seat.

Ole Kina said Raila is the only person who can settle the dispute that is getting out of hand.

The senator stated that he expects the former Prime Minister to support him just like he stood with him when he claimed that his election had been stolen in 2017 by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I want to call upon my party leader and tell him that my election is being stolen, support me,” Ole Kina said.

Ole Kina said minority communities should also be given a chance to lead saying “Maasais are not fence-sitters”.

“It is going to be nasty because we are not going to sit aside and become fence-sitters,” ole Kina said.

Ole Kina said he was validly elected and no one should challenge that. On claims that he secured the seat after receiving support from Jubilee party, the senator said his nomination by senator Millicent Omanga and subsequent election was based on merit.

