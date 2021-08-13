in NEWS, POLITICS

Orengo Wants MPs to Summon DP Ruto Regarding Harun Aydin’s Saga

Aydin Harun arrested
Siaya Senator James Orengo wants Members of Parliament to summon Deputy President William Ruto regarding his links with Turkish National Harun Aydin.

Speaking during a burial in Homa Bay, Orengo stated that the DP should appear before the national security committee and expound on the saga surrounding the Turkish national who was deported.

“We must summon Ruto before the parliamentary committee to speak on these matters and give us an answer. Let him come before the parliamentary committee,” he said.

He further alluded that since the Turkish National was deported, there have been no protests from his government hence proof that he was involved in illegal activities.

“Since this man was deported there has been no protest note from the Turkish government because they know his habit,” Orengo added.

Earlier, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i dismissed claims that the Kenyan government had apologized to Aydin regarding how he was handled before being deported.

According to the Interior CS, Aydin’s behavior was characteristic of people involved in money laundering.

“When this came to our attention, we sought to get more information. We noticed that according to his passport, he had left the country twice without a stamp of him arriving in the country,” he said.

“He sneaked into the country twice without stamps. All this evidence is of an undesirable person.”

This the CS said, was one of the reasons why Aydin was nabbed without notifying the Turkish authorities.

“Unstamped entry passport means you either came in through porous borders or in private aircraft with VIPs. When VIPs arrive at the airport, the passport is with someone else but sometimes at smaller airports when passports are left behind, one can fake their entry,” he said.

“We agreed to surrender him to his country where they would deal with him. We deported him on the understanding we had with the Turkish government.”

Matiang’i also noted that the Turk was involved with individuals involved in money laundering, a scheme that is closely associated with terrorism.

“Our security agents flagged him for traveling around the region, they noticed that he was keeping the company of people with reports of money laundering,” he continued.

“One of his associates was arrested in another country for money laundering. So we tracked his movement,” he said.

The Super CS also told lawmakers that the phone numbers given by Aydin did not belong to him.

“The phone numbers he gave are ringing with some women not his number. We were ready to charge him in court but we also had a mutual agreement with another government,” stated Matiang’i.

On Aydin’s work permit, Matiang’i said he was issued with a work permit on June 25.

While following up on his movement, it was noted that he was moving around Sudan, Goma, Zanzibar, Entebbe.

Aydin was arrested last weekend upon landing from Uganda.

He was held for two days and was deported on Monday before being presented in court.

