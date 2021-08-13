Orengo Wants MPs to Summon DP Ruto Regarding Harun Aydin’s Saga

Siaya Senator James Orengo wants Members of Parliament to summon Deputy President William Ruto regarding his links with Turkish National Harun Aydin.
Speaking during a burial in Homa Bay, Orengo stated that the DP should appear before the national security committee and expound on the saga surrounding the Turkish national who was deported.
“We must summon Ruto before the parliamentary committee to speak on these matters and give us an answer. Let him come before the parliamentary committee,” he said.
He further alluded that since the Turkish National was deported, there have been no protests from his government hence proof that he was involved in illegal activities.
“Since this man was deported there has been no protest note from the Turkish government because they know his habit,” Orengo added.
Earlier, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i dismissed claims that the Kenyan government had apologized to Aydin regarding how he was handled before being deported.
According to the Interior CS, Aydin’s behavior was characteristic of people involved in money laundering.