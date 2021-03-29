Orengo Denies Plot to Eject Senate Minority Whip Mutula Kilonzo Jnr

Senate Minority leader James Orengo has denied media reports that there are plans to eject Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo junior as minority whip.

It had been reported that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), which is one of the partners in the National Super Alliance (NASA), is planning to strip the Wiper Senator of the minority whip role days after Cleophas Malala suffered a similar fate.

The Kakamega Senator, who is a member of the Amani National Congress (ANC), was removed from the Deputy Minority position last week over alleged misconduct and disrespect.

In a tweet on Monday, however, Orengo stated that Senator Mutula Junior is not on the chopping board as claimed.

Read: One Kenya Alliance Pulls Out of Garissa, Bonchari and Juja By-elections in Favor of Jubilee Candidates

“This is a fallacious and malicious story. The Minority in the senate have full confidence in the leadership of Senator Mutula as Chief Minority Whip.

This is a fallacious and malicious story. The Minority in the senate have full confidence in the leadership of Senator @SenMutula as Chief Minority Whip. https://t.co/P3mbsTkiVJ — James Orengo (@orengo_james) March 29, 2021

Senator Orengo’s remarks come days after party bosses Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), who are partners in the NASA coalition, condemned the ouster of Senator Malala.

In a joint press statement on Thursday, the leaders who were flanked by KANU leader Gideon Moi, said ODM ejected Malala without consulting them.

Read Also: Malala Ousted As Deputy Minority Leader, Replaced By Kilifi’s Stewart Madzayo

“These sideshows will not derail our focus as an alliance and therefore encourage Senator Malala and other members of this alliance to remain solid and steadfast, ” they added.

The party bosses officially launched the One Kenya Alliance which they intend to use in the 2022 race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu