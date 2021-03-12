These Are the Orders Issued By President Uhuru Kenyatta During the March 2021 Address

President Uhuru Kenyatta has revised the Covid-19 containment measures, even as the country experiences the third wave of infection coupled with a new strain of the virus.

In his address, President Kenyatta lauded Kenyans for their resilience in containing the virus, but reiterated that more needs to be done in order to flatten the curve.

Unfortunately, the Covid-19 growth rate had spiked from the beginning of the year as more Western countries reported the emergence of new stronger mutations.

Following the escalation of Covid-19 numbers, President Kenyatta has banned political and any other public gatherings for a period of 30 days, effective midnight on March 12, 2021.

“The escalation or de-escalation of the containment measure in regard to Prohibition of Political Gatherings is dependent on whether the national endeavour to break the chain of transmissions will have been achieved,” said the Head of State.

“To secure the implementation of the Order on political gatherings, public ceremonies, I, hereby further direct the National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) jointly with the National Police Service and County Governments Enforcements Officers to strictly enforce this Public Order regardless of the social and political status of the convenors of the political gatherings,” he added.

Funerals, cremations and other interment ceremonies shall be conducted strictly within 72 hours of confirmation of death.

Attendees for funerals and gravesides/crematoria ceremonies shall be limited to the immediate family of the deceased, with the number capped at no more than 100 persons.

The attendees of the celebration of weddings and other traditional unions and rites have also been capped at 100 persons.

Also, only a maximum of one-third of the capacity of places of worship will be allowed at each worship ceremony.

The Ministry of Health has been ordered to strengthen the existing COVID-19 genomic surveillance so as to monitor the circulating strains in the country for the purpose of informing policy decisions and public health interventions.

The nationwide curfew has been extended for a further containment of 60 days.

“In that regard, all bars, restaurants, and other establishments open to the public, must, close by 9.00 p.m. To provide business continuity during the containment period, exemption on the application of curfew is hereby granted to essential services providers, factories and construction sites to operate night shifts,” added the President.

The President has also established an Inter-Governmental Coordination Framework in each of the 47 counties to secure the implementation of the revised containment ceasures and to ensure effective enforcements of the same

The Counties Inter-Governmental Committee will be co-chaired by the respective county governors

and county commissioners, and feature representatives of the County Security Teams, County Health Chiefs and County Governments EnforcementsUnits.

“The Counties Inter-Governmental Committee shall be convened at least once every week to assess the County specific compliance levels

The Cabinet Secretary for Transport jointly with the Cabinet Secretary for Health have been directed to develop revised protocols for Public transport in consultation with all stakeholders in the transport sector.

