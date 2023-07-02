Opposition Free to Hold Peaceful Protests – Ruto

President William Ruto has said the opposition is free to hold demonstrations as long as they are peaceful.

Speaking on Saturday, Dr Ruto said the protests should not destabilise the economy or lead to destruction of property.

“I am happy because the opposition has agreed with the government on subsidising production. They have now shifted from mass action to political rallies,” President Ruto said.

“We are only asking them to stop destroying property during their protests.”

Meanwhile, opposition honcho Raila Odinga has urged Kenyans to turn up for the anti-government protests that will kick off on July 7.

The ODM leader said the protests were a sign of the people’s dissatisfaction with the current regime.

“I want you to get ready for July 7. You need to show the world that you’re not pleased with the current situation in the country,” Raila said.

The former prime minister said the president who he insisted ascended to power through illegal means, is unable to govern the country.

Raila was flanked by Governors Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Ochillo Ayacko (Migori), James Orengo (Siaya) and Abdulswamad Nasir (Mombasa).

Also present were Senators Moses Kajwang and Oburu Oginga and National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi.

