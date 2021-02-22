Oppo Launches Reno 5 with AI Camera Features

Smartphone manufacturer OPPO has introduced two additions to its Reno series in the Kenyan market with the launch of the Reno5 and Reno5 F.

“With revolutionary camera technology spanning both hardware and software, Reno5 gives users the power to magically bring to life the color and the light of the world in their own distinct style. By effortlessly capturing outstanding portraits in video or in the photo, night or day, Reno5 empowers us to ‘Picture Life Together” Muthoni Wachira, Head of Communications & Projects at OPPO Kenya said.

The Reno5 features a 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED screen with a single punch-hole design that delivers

a more vivid touch, which, combined with a crisp FHD+ (2400×1080) resolution. Reno5 is exquisitely designed to be compact and sleek, weighing just 171g and less than 7.8mm thick, The smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as default configurations. Together with the 8nm process Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform, it delivers a speedy

performance with balanced power consumption.

With the Reno5, OPPO introduces an all-new camera system featuring a 64MP rear quad-cam matrix with 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP mono camera. The phone also comes with a 44MP ultra-clear front camera.

The smartphone cameras feature a Quality Enhancement Engine which helps capture clear video in any conditions, no matter whether in night or backlit scenes, while in motion or standing still. The Portrait Perception Engine on the other hand defines fine-grained criteria for portrait effects to help deliver naturally processed human subjects and background videos.

According to Oppo, users can activate the AI Highlight Video feature which the company says is a first in the industry to automatically detect the ambient light in a scene and improve the video‘s quality accordingly by applying Ultra Night Video Algorithms and Live HDR Algorithms. In the case of dark environments, Ultra Night Video Algorithms will come into play automatically to brighten the scene, while detection of backlit scenes will engage Live HDR Algorithms to reduce overexposed areas.

“Both functions leave videos with better exposure and brightness, less noise, and clear and natural colors with just one click of the “AI” button while in video mode.” Oppo says in a statement.

The AI Mixed Portrait feature also brings the double exposure video effect to a

smartphone, enabling an all-new artistic effect. It comes with two

different artistic modes where users can customize how the portrait video blends into the

background video. The Reno 5 also has Dual-view Video to enable users capture videos from the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

“This double-perspective recording function stitches you and the object you are shooting

in the same video frame at once – perfect for vloggers who want to remain in the action at

all times. ” Oppo says further.

The Reno5 features a large 4310mAh battery allowing for ultra-fast 50W Flash Charging. It comes in Fantasy Silver and the Starry Black colours.

The Reno5 F which will be available in three colours – Fluid Black, Fantastic Purple and Crystal Silver, also comes with a 4310mAh battery and 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology.

Reno5 is available on pre-order exclusively on e-commerce sites including Safaricom’s Masoko from February 22, 2021 and at all OPPO brand stores from February 23, 2021 till March 1,

2021.

Customers who pre-order online will additionally receive a pair of free Enco W11 wireless earphones, an OPPO backpack, and a Bluetooth speaker, while those who pre-order from the retail stores will receive a pair of the Enco W11 wireless earphones, an OPPO backpack, and a six months screen protection plan.

The Reno5 will retail at Ksh41,999, while the Reno5 F, which starts selling on March 22, 2021 will retail at Ksh31,999.

