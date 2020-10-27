Oppo A93 Specs and Price In Kenya

The Oppo A93 is now available for sale in Kenya following its October 1 release date. It comes in two colours: Matte black and Mettalic white, and has a glass front and plastic back.

The phone comes with dual sim capabilities with dedicated slot for an SD card. It features a 6.43″ display screen with a 1080×2400 resolution.

Oppo A93 runs on Octacore processor with a Mediatek MT6779V Helio P95(12 nm) chipset on Android 10 Operating system. It features a 128GB memory with 8GB RAM.

The phone comes with a quad camera with 48MP on the main camera, 8MP on the ultrawide lens and 2MP on both depth cameras. It also has a dual selfie camera with 16MP on the main camera and 2 MP depth. Some of the camera features include LED flash, HDR and Panorama.

The Oppo A93 also comes with a Li-Po 4000 mAh non-removable battery which is fast charging at 18W.

It is currently retailing at an average of Sh31,000 online and in stores around the country.

