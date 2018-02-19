Oppo A83 Lauches in Kenya, to Retail at Ksh 23,000

OPPO has expanded it’s A series of phones with the newly launched OPPO A83 smartphone into the Kenyan market.

Boasting 5.7” real estate on the screen and A.I. Beauty Recognition Technology, the A83’s 8MP front camera is able to recognise the gender of the selfie taker using 128 facial features. The rear camera is an impressive 13MP and can shoot HD quality.

The Face Unlock feature is able to unlock the mobile in under 0.20 seconds.

The phone runs on Android 7.1 Nougat with ColorOS 3.2 has 5.7-inch HD+ display, and octa-core processor and 4GB RAM. There is 32GB ROM which is expandable using MicroSD card.

The phone runs on Android 7.1 (Nougat) and is powered by a 3180mAh. Dimension-wise, the phone measures 150.50 x 73.10 x 7.70 and weighs just 143.00 grams.

The Oppo A83 is a dual SIM (both GSM) smartphone using Nano-SIM. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB, FM, 3G and 4G while sensors on the phone include Proximity sensor, Accelerometer and Ambient light sensor.

The phone will retail in Kenya at a price of Ksh 23,490.

