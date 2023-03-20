Opiyo Wandayi, Madzayo Arrested While Leading Protests in Nairobi

Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo has been arrested.

The leader of the minority in the senate was nabbed in Nairobi as he joined protesters at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC).

Reports indicate that Madzayo was apprehended alongside a female counterpart who is yet to be identified.

Also arrested was Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi.

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina castigated the police for arresting his colleague saying Kenyans should be allowed to exercise their democratic right.

“Arresting Coast Leaders will not help! We stand with minority leader @StewartMadzayo. Kenyans must be allowed to exercise their democratic right as per article 37 of the constitution,” tweeted Ledama.

Arresting Coast Leaders will not help! We stand with minority leader @StewartMadzayo . Kenyans must be allowed to exercise their democratic right as per article 37 of the constitution. #DateWithDestiny20thMarch pic.twitter.com/hPHf1Llpdd — Sen. Ledama Olekina (@ledamalekina) March 20, 2023

Meanwhile, opposition leader Raila Odinga is yet to show up for the protests that are set to kick off.

He has, however, assured supporters who are already at the KICC that he is on his way.

“Naona Kazi Imeanza tuko njiani nasi,” he tweeted.

Tweets by RailaOdinga

Roads leading to the State House have been barricaded as police engage protesters in Kibra in running battles.

Teargas has been lobbed within the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD), and along Ngong Road.

Business has also been brought to a stand-still in Nairobi.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...