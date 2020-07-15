Operations Scaled Down At Treasury, ICT Ministry After Staffers Test Positive For Covid-19

Operations have been scaled down over at the National Treasury and ICT Ministry after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo to all staffers at Treasury, the Principle Administrative Secretary revealed that 10 employees had contracted the virus.

The memo also indicated that 200 persons will be tested for the killer disease everyday between July 14 and July 16.

The tests will be carried out by the ministry of health, the memo read further.

Over at the Ministry of ICT, all operations were halted after an employee succumbed to the Coronavirus.

Some staffers were also confirmed to have contracted the disease that according to studies, is also affecting the heart and brain.

This comes three days after Public Service Commission (PSC) announced scaling down of operations after 10 employees tested positive for the virus that has claimed 202 lives, countrywide.

“In a memo, the commission directed all employees to self-isolate for 14 days at their homes effective Monday, July 13 to Friday, July 24. Access to the commission offices will be restricted.

“In this regard, all staff/interns will be required to proceed on self-isolation in their respective homes. During this period, access to Commission offices will be restricted except where there is prior clearance by the Secretary/CEO,” the July 10 memo read.

This comes at a time when positive cases are on the rise with the highest number of infections recorded on Tuesday.

Kenya confirmed 497 infections which drove the tally to 10,791.

Recovered cases are at 3, 017 with 202 fatalities.

