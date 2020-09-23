Opera Launches Version 60 for Android and Version 71 for Desktop

Opera has released its latest updates for Android, version 60 and Opera for Desktop, version 71. The new Android version comes with a couple of features that makes it easy to access and to share files.

One notable feature is the redesigned Sync feature that uses a straight-forward QR-code reader to establish a seamless connection between Opera for Android and the Opera desktop browser on Windows, macOS or Linux.

The new opera desktop browser also features a useful Easy Files feature which makes it easy for users to attach files by displaying the most recently downloaded files in a thumbnail. This makes it convenient for you as you can simply select the desired images without having to check through many files or cram the file name for attachment.

You can also log in to your email by syncing on opera by clicking on opera.com/connect on the computer or tablet and scanning the QR code reader in Opera for Android, located in the search bar.

This will prompt the synchronization of all your passwords, bookmarks, speed dials, typed browsing history and open tabs as well as the new Flow feature across devices.

The new Flow Feature from Opera Touch allows you to share files, images, links, personal notes and videos with other opera users between the Opera desktop and Android browsers.

The new Opera version also features suggested sites, which simply consists of your most frequently visited websites. Over time, these sites will be displayed on the browser just below the traditional speed dial section.

