Openly Drum Up Support For Raila Or Leave, Karua Tells Mt Kenya Aspirants

Azimio La Umoja Deputy Presidential candidate Martha Karua has hit out at aspirants from the Mt Kenya region who are shying away from campaigning for Raila Odinga.

Karua wants the aspirants seeking elective posts under the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance to openly drum up support for the Presidential candidate Raila Odinga without fear or intimidation.

Failure to do this, he asked them to leave Azimio’s umbrella and run under other parties.

“Some are telling the voters to vote for them and decide on who to for the presidential vote. If you are such a person then you are not with us. If you are with us, make your stand public and if you are not with us, just walk away,” Karua said.

She added, “We should not fear being shut down. When you address a crowd and they shout at you, talk to them nicely and explain that you are not interested in a shouting competition. They will listen to you but don’t be intimidated.”

Notably, Karua pointed out that most of the aspirants from Mt Kenya region have slowed down their campaigns for Raila Odinga and are only seeking votes to have themselves elected.

Karua further urged the aspirants to embrace the Azimio manifesto and seek votes while pushing the coalition’s agenda.

Today, listening and engaging with the great people of Meru. Their industriousness is inspiring I look forward to seeing the county take off to unprecedented heights with the Azimio Industrialization plan and the 'One County One Product' initiative#Inawezekana | #AzimioLaMeru pic.twitter.com/7JtrKDtBRd — Martha Karua SC (@MarthaKarua) June 16, 2022

