Open Defiance? DP Ruto Allied MPs Don UDA Colors to Parliament

As the 2022 polls draw closer, the Jubilee party divorce seems to be getting messier.

Two days after Deputy President William Ruto was blocked from flying out to Uganda for a private trip, Members of Parliament allied to him showed up in the House dressed in yellow-themed outfits, colours associated with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

The second in command was on Monday blocked from leaving the country by immigration officers on grounds that he didn’t have clearance from President Uhuru Kenyatta, his boss.

Ruto’s delegation that included MPs and businessmen was allowed to travel after hours of waiting with the DP returning to his Karen residence after his efforts to get clearance bore no fruits.

UDA is associated with the DP who has severally hinted at vying for the presidency in the next General Election on the party’s ticket.







Read: Terror Suspect in DP William Ruto’s Uganda Entourage Raises Red Flags

A majority of UDA members were elected on a Jubilee party ticket in the 2017 General Election.

In apparent open defiance, the members who continue to decry isolation from the ruling party flaunted UDA’s yellow colors in parliament, tellingly sending a message to President Kenyatta over the recent developments.

In photos that have gone viral on social media, women MPs wore yellow dresses while their male counterparts donned matching ties and black suits.

The leaders include MPs Aden Duale (Garissa Township), Nixon Korir (Lang’ata), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), nominated Senator Millicent Omanga among others.

Newly elected Kiambaa MP John Njuguna, who was sworn into office today, was also present.

Njuguna is the first MP to be elected on a UDA ticket.

Read Also: DP Ruto says Wilson Incident Meant to Belittle him, Defends Turkish National Harun Aydin

The latest development came just hours after Ruto blamed his detractors for his aborted Uganda trip.

Speaking to Inooro FM on Wednesday, Ruto, who was scheduled to have a business meeting with President Yoweri Museveni, said that for the nine years he has served as President Kenyatta’s Principal Assistant he has never been asked for clearance to fly out of the country, especially for a private trip.

“Nimekuwa DP kwa miaka 9, na nimetembea nchi nyingi kwa ziara rasmi na za kibinafsi. Hakuna wakati hata mmoja nimewahi ambiwa nahitaji kibali kutoka mahali popote. So, ni sheria gani hii ambayo imeanza sasa?” said Ruto.

He claimed that the onslaught has been going on for some time since he was sidelined in the day-to-day running of government with his allies being kicked out of their positions in both the Senate and the National Assembly.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu