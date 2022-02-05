Governor Oparanya to Cover Isaac Juma’s Funeral Expenses, Educate Three Children

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has offered to take care of funeral expenses for veteran football fan Isaac Juma Onyango.

The governor said the county would take care of the funeral expenses and education for three of the deceased’s 12 children. The three children are currently in Secondary school.

Onyango was killed after assailants raided his home at Bunyenjere village, Mumias West in Kakamega county on the night of January 26.

Juma’s body will be released from Mumias Mortuary on February 11 and will be taken by a procession to Bukhungu Stadium and Mumias Complex for viewing and last respects.

He will be interred on the 12th after an overnight vigil and requiem mass at his home.

The family has also received help from former Ketraco MD and Kakamega county governor aspirant Fernandez Baraza who said he will also help to educate three sons and two daughters.

Juma was a football fanatic and an ardent fan of Harambee Stars and AFC Leopards.

His wife disclosed that the deceased had expressed fear for his life due to some land conflict.

“He told me he had issues over land in the area, and in case of his death, I should tell the authorities that it was because of a land dispute.”

A nephew to the deceased who is believed to be directly connected to the murder is currently in police custody.

