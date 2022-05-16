in NEWS

Oparanya, Joho & Munya Feature in Raila’s ‘Dream Team’

ODM leader Raila Odinga and Mombasa Ali Hassan Joho [Photo/Courtesy]

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition has unveiled its lineup ahead of the August presidential election.

Speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi on Monday, Azimio presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga named Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua as his running mate.

The former Prime Minister also announced a list of nominees who will occupy various cabinet positions, if Azimio forms the next government.

He nominated Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka as Chief Cabinet Minister. However, the Wiper boss, who was eyeing the running position, rejected the offer to launch his presidential bid at a parallel press conference in Nairobi.

Other leaders nominated for various positions are:

  • Kenneth Marende – Senate speaker
  • Wycliffe Oparanya – CS Treasury
  • Peter Munya – CS Agriculture and Chair of the Kenya Productive Sector
  • Ali Hassan Joho – CS Lands

Notably, Oparanya who hails from Western Kenya, Munya (Central) and Joho (Coast) were among 11 candidates considered for the running mate post in interviews held at Serena Hotel in Nairobi last week.

AzimioRaila Odinga

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

Email news@kahawatungu.com

