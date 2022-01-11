in NEWS

DCI Detectives Arrest MP Richard Onyonka Over Alleged Hate Speech

Kitutu Chache MP Richard Onyonka has been arrested in Kisii over alleged hate speech.

The legislator was nabbed by DCI sleuths following a directive by DPP Noordin Haji to IG Hilary Mutyambai to probe utterances made last week.

“Reference is made to a video clip circulating on social media platforms in which Hon Richard Onyoka, MP for Kitutu Chache constituency is addressing a gathering in Kisii County. The alleged remarks captured in the video clip may be contrary to Articles 33(2) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, which provides inter alia ” The right to freedom of expression does not extend to – (a) propaganda for war; (b) incitement to violence; (c) hate speech; or advocacy of hatred” and section 62 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act, No.12 of 2008,” read the letter to Mutyambai.

Haji asked the IG to submit the investigation file within seven days from Monday.

More follows

