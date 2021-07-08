Suspected Serial Killer Onyancha Acquitted of Jacqueline Misoi’s Murder

Suspected serial killer Phillip Onyancha has been acquitted of one of the murder cases brought against him.

Justice Jessie Lessit on Thursday ruled that the prosecution did not prove that the accused indeed killed Jacqueline Chepngetich Misoi on May 30 2008, at the Mount Kenya building along Kombo Munyiri Road in Nairobi.

Lessit also ruled that the police did not conduct proper investigations into the matter hence the acquittal.

“All these are disheartening omissions the ones being failure to investigate a stain on the deceased door captured by the crime scene investigator, why would the police not follow this line of investigation?” posed the judge.

“I am convinced that the deceased may have been murdered however there is no evidence that the accused was the author of her death,” she ruled.

Justice Lessit also found that Onyancha’s alibi was credible.

The judge also thanked Lawyer Mary Chepseba for representing the defendant after countless lawyers dropped his case.

“It took several weeks to get counsel to represent him many turned down the request including in open court in the presence of the accused however Chepseba did not disappoint she represented him with vigour throughout the trial,” the judge said.

“The lesson that we learn from this is every human being their right is guaranteed in the Constitution however they may be or whatever in believed they have done.”

Onyancha was in 2008 also charged with the murder of Catherine Chelangat on November 22 at Karen.

The suspected serial killer had previously confessed to killing 19 women and children but later denied three of the murder charges.

In 2014, after a psychiatric exam the suspect entered a not guilty plea.

