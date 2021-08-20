OnlyFans Announces Ban of Sexually Explicit Content on the Platform

Adult social media platform, OnlyFans, has announced the ban of sexually explicit from October this year. The subscription-only platform allows creators to share their images and videos with subscribers.

“In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform, and continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines.” The London-based firm said in a statement.

There is wide speculation that OnlyFans has issued the ban after an undercover investigation by the BBC revealed that the adult website was tolerant to illegal practices on the website.

According to the report, OnlyFans Compliance report requires moderators to give multiple warnings to offenders. Content is rarely removed from the site and creators with a huge subscription easily get away with illegal offenses as they are prioritized.

Under the updated policies, creators can still post nude content as long as it is in line with its policies. The site is known for the sale of sexually explicit content and advertising of escort services.

Last year, prostitutes lauded the site for giving them a lifeline during the pandemic as they were able to make thousands of dollars despite global lock down measures.

We will actively support and guide our creators through this change in content guidelines,” the company added in its statement.

The BBC investigation also revealed that underage subscribers and disadvantaged people were being exploited on the site. This brought up concerns of sex and child trafficking on the website raking in billions every month.

OnlyFans retains 20 percent of all transactions made on the site. The platform says the amount covers “referral payments, payment processing, hosting, support, and all other services”

The company refuted BBC’s claims, saying it upholds the highest relevant global safety standards and regulations in age verification and that it did not tolerate violations to its terms of service.

The site which has about 130 million subscribers says it is in the process of launching OFTV, a channel which will be dedicated to content such as cooking, fitness and music.

