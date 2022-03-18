Only Uhuru, Raila and I know Contents of Azimio-One Kenya Agreement – Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka now says only him, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga know the contents of the Azimio-One Kenya agreement.

Kalonzo who was speaking on Musyi FM made a u-turn from his previous statement that political parties signed the Azimio deal blindly during the launch at KICC.

According to Kalonzo, he is now familiar with the details of the deal signed at the KICC.

“The only people who know all the contents of the Azimio – One Kenya Agreement are President Uhuru Kenyatta, Rt Hon Prime Minister Raila Odinga and myself,” he said.

On Monday, Kalonzo poked holes into the process that culminated in the signing of the Azimio la Umoja coalition agreement on Saturday, March 12.

In an interview with KTN News on Monday, the former Vice President claimed that the process was not transparent as some parties were not aware of what they signed at the event held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Musyoka disclosed that the organizers of the event hurriedly presented the parties present with a document to sign, without being given sufficient time to go through its contents.

According to Musyoka, the endorsement of Odinga as the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate at KICC was not correct since the coalition had mutated to Azimio-One Kenya Alliance.

Musyoka indicated his OKA co-principals would be retreating to review the legal technicalities of the agreement.

“There was nothing there, even you will agree with me what people signed at KICC, if I ask all those Secretary generals what they fixed their signatures to, probably nobody knows,” said Musyoka.

Musyoka on Saturday endorsed Odinga for the presidency despite a previous declaration that he would be a ‘fool to support the former prime minister’s bid for the third time without reciprocity’.

