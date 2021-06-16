Only 3 Million Huduma Namba Cards Collected – Oguna

Only 3 million Kenyans have collected their Huduma Namba cards, Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has said.

Addressing the press today, Oguna revealed that out of the approximately 5.5 million cards printed by the government, only 3 million have been collected.

He thus called on netizens to collect their cards upon receiving an SMS notification as the state prepares to roll out the second phase of the process.

“The only reason we can give for that is Kenyans have not been responding to notification messages on collections,” Oguna said.

Last month, the government called on Kenyans to collect their Huduma Namba cards once they receive the notification messages.

Through a notice, the Ministry of Interior urged Kenyans to collect the 3.8 million Huduma Namba cards that were being distributed.

“Once the card is produced, a text message is sent to the number used during the registration period. The message prompts the owner to select the preferred collection centre, after which another notification is sent when the card is delivered and ready for collection,’ the Ministry said.

Earlier, the government had ideally announced that the second phase of Huduma Namba registration would commence in May. It was however pushed forward.

Addressing the same, Oguna said that going forward, the process will continue just like when one is obtaining an Identity Card (ID).

With the second phase about to be rolled out, those who missed out on registration during the first phase will be able to register.

“Going forward, a child will be issued with a Huduma Namba at birth but when they attain the age of 18 years, they will then collect their Huduma Namba cards,” Oguna said.

