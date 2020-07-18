Only 3 Colleges Ready To Re-open – CS Magoha

Education Cabinet secretary Professor George Magoha has said that only three teachers training colleges in the country may be reopened in September after attaining the required percentage of measures to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

Murang’a teachers training college leads at 80 percent, followed by Kericho TTC at 70 percent and Asumbi Teachers Training College at 65 percent.

According to Prof. Magoha, the three colleges have put in place the required measures recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking during his tour of Asumbi TTC in Rangwe Sub County, Homa Bay County, the CS said that all other institutions would not be opened until they demonstrated preparedness to fight the pandemic adequately.

According to the CS, some institutions have not put in place thermo-guns for temperature, while others have not put in place measures to ensure social distancing.

The CS also stated that Teachers Training Colleges are expected to admit new students so that they can be taught the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) from September next year after students undertaking studies in the old education system complete their education in December.

He also revealed that the government has not cleared any university to reopen as none of them had met the Covid-19 guidelines. He said that those purporting to be ready to reopen are lying to students as they had not been cleared by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Education.

Professor Magoha stated that out of all the Universities, only Strathmore University was trying to meet the requirements set by the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education.

