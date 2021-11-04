Only 1.4 Million Kenyans Registered as Voters Against 6 Million Target in 30-day Exercise

A total of 1.4 million Kenyans have been added to the register of voters in the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise out of a projected target of 6 million voters, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced.

In a statement to newsrooms on Wednesday night, Wafula Chebukati, the Commission Chairman, said a total of 352,679 registered voters have applied to transfer from their current registration centres to other centres of choice between October 4 and November 3.

The exercise was scheduled to close on November 2 but the High Court in Eldoret ordered an extension.

IEBC resolved to proceed with the exercise pending the hearing of a petition challenging the ruling.

Meanwhile, IEBC said the Commission will resume the constituency office-based Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) and Revision of the Voter’s Roll upon conclusion of the ECVR.

“This will run until such a time that the Commission will publish a gazette notice suspending the CVR exercise to pave way for Biometric Verification of the Register of Voters (ROV) as required by Law,” said Chebukati.

The CVR includes; new registration, transfers of registration centres, change of particulars and deletion of dead voters.

The IEBC boss further announced that voter registration for citizens residing outside the Country will commence on Monday, December 6, 2021.

The exercise will run for a period of 15 days and will conclude on December 20, 2021.

“The Commission will, prior to commencement of the exercise, publish in the Kenya Gazette the names of registration centres and Countries in which registration and voting is scheduled to take place and the period of registration,” the IEBC said.

