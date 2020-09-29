Online Shoppers Now Able To Pay For Goods On Jumia With Airtel Money In New Partnership

Airtel Kenya subscribers who shop online will now be able to complete their transactions on Jumia using Airtel Money. The two companies have partnered to allow seamless online transactions for users with Airtel lines.

“Millions of Kenyans rely on mobile money daily to make fast payments. By expanding our payment options to include Airtel money, it will make it easier for more consumers to incorporate online shopping as part of their daily transactions,” Nelly Movine, Head of Financial Services at Jumia, said.

The service will enhance Jumia’s efforts to promote contactless deliveries debuted during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Online shoppers are encouraged to pay for their products electronically to reduce physical contact between them and the delivery personnel.

Airtel Money Partners With World Remit To Boost Mobile Money Transfer

When the delivery is made, the personnel simply places it at the customer’s doorstep and at a safe recommended distance of 1.5 metres, they call the recipient who then picks up their product.

“We are delighted to be working with Jumia on this partnership to enhance customer experience on the Jumia platform. We are committed to working with partners who are instrumental in promoting financial inclusion through our Airtel money services.” said Prasanta Das Sarma, MD of Airtel Kenya.

He added that the partnership will allow Airtel customers to shop conveniently online and check out by using their Airtel Money wallet.

Jumia already launched a similar partnership in Ghana and Uganda, where Airtel have a stronger command of the market.

In Kenya, the mobile money market is dominated by Safaricom’s Mpesa.

