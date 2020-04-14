Online Gamers Complain As Fifa 20, EA Down

EA’s servers appear to be down, stopping people playing Fifa 20 and other popular games.

Other EA games like Madden and Battlefield have also stopped working, as well as EA’s popular Origin service.

Players were greeted with error messages when they tried to join games, with hundreds of people complaining on Twitter of the issues.

One Fifa 20 player wrote: “It does warm my heart to know that EA Sports does not discriminate… Whether there is heavy traffic, light traffic, or no traffic, you can always count on the Fifa servers being equally terrible.”

