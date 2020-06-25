in NEWS

Senator Ongeri Elected Chair Of Powerful County Watchdog Committee After Olekina Surrendered Seat

Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri and Raila Odinga at a past function [Photo/Courtesy]

Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri has been elected Chairperson of the powerful Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee.

In the elections conducted on Thursday morning, Marsabit Senator Hargura Godana was elected to deputise Ongeri.

This comes weeks after Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina surrendered the chairperson seat following opposition from ODM party.

Olekina had trounced Ongeri to clinch the seat in elections held in early May.

But minority leader James Orengo accused the senator, who received major support from Jubilee party members, of betraying party agreement to support the Kisii Senator.

Orengo went ahead to de-whip the senator from CPAIC and the Business Committee for refusing to vacate the seat.

After a protracted row that saw Olekina accuse ODM of sidelining marginalized communities in house leadership, the Senator threw in the towel and visited ODM leader Raila Odinga and surrendered the seat.

In a tweet shared after the meeting on May 26, Odinga said Olekina had pledged party allegiance and apologised for going against the party position.

Olekina also agreed to withdraw a case he he had filed against ODM challenging his removal from the CPAIC committee.

“…In return, I’ve instructed the party to reverse the decision to dewhip the Senator, ” said Odinga.

Written by Wycliffe

