One Suspect Arrested in Connection with Hafsa Mohamed Lukman’s Kidnapping

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested one suspected linked to the kidnapping of a 23-year-old Kamukunji businesswoman.

Hafsa Mohamed Lukman, who disappeared on June 15 was rescued from her captors by detectives from Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau and the Special Service Unit on Sunday morning.

The businesswoman, DCI said, was found in a dingy room in Matopeni, within Kayole, where she had been forced to fit in a water tank.







“The badly shaken woman who had visible bruises on her face and hands, was immediately rushed to hospital for medical attention,” DCI said in a statement on Sunday.

One 24-year-old suspect believed to be part of the gang that kidnapped Hafsa was arrested and is currently being grilled by detectives to help police nail his accomplices.

The DCI shared the man’s photo but didn’t reveal his name.

Hafsa was last seen at her clothing shop in Kamukunji Trading Centre before her kidnapping at about 5pm.

The criminal gang that kidnapped her has been demanding Sh5 million ransom from her family.

On Wednesday afternoon, the abductors sent a disturbing video clip to Hafsa’s family indicating she was being tortured.

In the 35-second video, the woman was blindfolded with her hands and legs tied.

A distressed Hafsa pleaded with her family to send the ransom.

“Nimeshikwa na wanataka pesa, tafadhali mtume pesa (I have been kidnapped, and they’re demanding ransom. Please, send it),” she is heard saying.

Hafsa’s brother-in-law Omar Ibrahim called for quick response from the police saying: “We are worried they might harm her.”

Following a worrying trend in kidnapings, the DCI has warned perpetrators of stern action.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is issuing a stern warning to any persons harbouring the intention of committing such a heinous crime, that no efforts shall be spared in their pursuit,” said DCI.

“We thank the members of the public who volunteered information through our #FichuakwaDCI hotline, leading to the rescue of businesswoman. Should you have any information that may assist us in bringing the rest of the suspects to book, #FichuakwaDCI through 0800722203. USIOGOPE!”

