Police Gun Down One Robber as Two Others Escape After shoot-out along Kitale-Eldoret Highway

One robber was gunned down while his two accomplices escaped with injuries after a shoot-out with police at Muthoni area along the Kitale-Eldoret highway.

Acting on a tip-off from members of the public, the police reportedly cornered the three robbers and asked them to stop. Trans Nzoia County Commissioner Sam Ojwang’ however says the trio defied the order and instead chose to engage the police in a shoot-out.

“Our officers ordered them to stop but instead of complying, they shot at them forcing our police officers to respond. One of them was gunned down while two others escaped with gunshot injuries,” Ojwang’ said.

According to the security boss, the three robbers were set to rob a petrol station and other businesses along the highway. He said the police were pursuing the two robbers who managed to escape during the shoot-out.

He asked members of the public to be vigilant and alert the police in case that would lead to their arrest.

“While we appreciate members of the public who tipped off our officers, we also want to ask to be vigilant and to feed us with information so that we can arrest and charge the two who are still at large,” he appealed.

Ojwang’ reassured members of the public that adequate measures had been put in place to ensure security throughout the county.

“The robbers thought we have slept on our commitment to ensure that human life and property are protected, we are telling them that we are on the lookout. We shall ensure our people enjoy peace and tranquillity,” he added.

The body of the robber who was gunned down is currently lying at the Kitale County Referral Hospital Mortuary.

