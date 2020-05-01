One Police Officer Dead, 7 Others Missing Following Flash Floods In Baringo

One police officer is dead and seven others still missing after the car they were traveling in was swept away by floods in Baringo county.

Moses Iyadi lost his life as they left Kabarnet county headquarters for a meeting on Thursday evening.

The deceased was in the company of 10 other officers when their Isuzu lorry was swept away.

Four officers have since been rescued after they managed to swim their way out of the raging waters.

They are; Joseph Omboye, Andrew Menisa, Kingori Patrick and Cliff Nyakeniga.

“As they were crossing a lugger between Yatia and Chemoe at around 1930hrs the lorry was swept away by water. Seven officers are still missing,” the report read on Friday.

Yet to be found are; Sgt Bernard Sigei, Noah Kipngeno, Frederick Ouko, Victor Omollo, Samuel Nyakundi, Tanui Kipsang’ and Martin Naibei.

On Wednesday, Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa said that 116 people have died in floods.

He also noted that at least 29 counties had been affected with 10,000 families displaced.

CS Wamalwa did however assure Kenyans that the government was in control of the matter as 40,000 bags of rice had been dispatched to help affected families.

The weatherman has warned of heavy rains across different parts of the country that are likely to continue until June.

Last week, the state pledged to give Sh50,000 to each and every family that lost loved ones during landslides and flash floods in Chesegon along the Marakwet-Pokot border.

“They will also get more donations to help rebuild their lives after the tragedy,” Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya said.

