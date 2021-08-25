One Person Shot Dead as Protests Rock Kahawa West Over Night Demolitions

At least one person was on Wednesday morning shot dead by police in Nairobi’s Kahawa West area following protests by locals over night demolitions.

The young man was among angry residents who took to the streets to protest demolitions of stalls in the area by the county government.

But residents said two people were killed in the protests, a boda boda rider and a tuk tuk driver. However, this is yet to be confirmed.

This writer understands that the county leadership demolished the structures in the dead of the night to pave way for a planned road expansion in the area.

Property of unknown value including furniture was destroyed in the demolitions.

The Wednesday killing further fueled violent protests with the residents barricading roads and lighting bonfires as they engaged police in running battles.

Kahawa West, Wednesday morning after stalls demolished. One feared dead

In one of the videos shared on social media, the youth can be seen carrying a body across the streets while protesting against police brutality.

Kasarani Sub-county Police Commander Peter Mwanzo told members of the press that his team will ensure that normalcy returns in the area.

