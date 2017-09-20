One Person Injured After Being Attacked By Bees Outside The Supreme Court (Photos)

One person has been injured outside the Supreme Court forcing NASA protesters and the police to retreat.
The person who has been said to be disabled was stung by bees amid protests by the NASA supporters.
The unidentified woman has been rushed to the hospital with the help of the St. Johns Ambulance.
Read: Confusion In NASA As Raila, Magaya Disagree On Mbadi’s Appointment
The bees are said to have been brought in by Embakasi East Mp, Babu Owino and were meant for Jubilee supporters.
The legisltor is said to have carried the bees in three tins.
