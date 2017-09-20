in NEWS

One Person Injured After Being Attacked By Bees Outside The Supreme Court (Photos)

Woman stung by bees outside the Supreme Court. / COURTESY

One person has been injured outside the Supreme Court forcing NASA protesters and the police to retreat.

The person who has been said to be disabled was stung by bees amid protests by the NASA supporters.

The unidentified woman has been rushed to the hospital with the help of the St. Johns Ambulance.

The bees are said to have been brought in by Embakasi East Mp, Babu Owino and were meant for Jubilee supporters.

The legisltor is said to have carried the bees in three tins.

Written by Eva Nyambura

