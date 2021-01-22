One Patient Succumbs To COVID-19 As 137 Others Recover

Kenya has recorded 139 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was from a sample size of 5,487. The country’s caseload is now at 99,769.

The cumulative tests conducted so far are standing at 1,148,030. Age-wise, the youngest is a two-year-old child while the oldest is 85. Also, from the cases, 119 are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners.

On a better note, 137 patients have recovered from the virus bringing the recoveries’ tally to 82,866. 10 were from the home-based care program while 27 are from various hospital facilities across the country.

Sadly, one person has succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours bringing the country’s death toll to 1,740.

Currently, there are 577 patients admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,533 are on home-based isolation and care.

Twenty-seven patients are in ICU, 16 of whom are on ventilatory support and 10 on supplemental oxygen. One patient is under observation.

Another 15 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 10 of them in the general wards. Five patients are in the High Dependency Unit.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 81, Mombasa 13, Turkana, 11, Kwale and Laikipia with three cases each, Isiolo, Nakuru, Bomet, Trans Nzoia, Nyeri and Migori with two cases each, Nandi, Nyamira, Nyandarua, Murang’a, Taita Taveta, Busia, Embu, Kiambu, Kisumu, Kajiado, Kericho, Siaya, Kitui, Machakos, Kilifi and West Pokot have one case each.

