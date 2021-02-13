One Patient Succumbs As 179 Test Positive For COVID-19 In 24 Hours

Kenya has recorded 179 new COVID-19 cases from 4,423 samples in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 102,792.

Sadly, one patient has succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll to 1,795.

Consequently, 79 patients have recovered from the virus bringing the tally for recoveries to 84,952. 62 were from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while 17 are from various health facilities across the country.

345 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,271 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Read: Kenya’s COVID-19 Caseload Now At 102,613 As 260 More Test Positive

32 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 15 of whom are on ventilatory support and 16 on supplemental oxygen. 1 patient is on observation.

8 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all of them in the general wards.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 127 cases, Nandi 11, Mombasa 7, Nyeri 6, Kisumu 6, Kiambu 5, Nakuru 5, Busia 2, Kajiado 2, Kilifi 2, Kisii 2, Murang’a 1, Embu 1, Garissa 1 and Uasin Gishu 1.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu