One of Four Suspected Kitengela Abductees had a Sh900,000 Theft Charge in Kibera Law Courts

One of the four men suspected to have been abducted in Kitengela had a case pending in court.

Benjamin Amache Imbai had a robbery case at the Kibera Law Courts and another criminal case at the Mavoko law courts.

Imbai was last year arrested alongside six others for stealing Sh900,000 from a man in Buruburu.

Imbai aka Bena, Boaz Otieno Owino aka Baba Fabian, Collins Orupto Ipara aka Collo, Duncan Wahira Gakungu aka Dante, William Kamau Maina aka Michuki, Jacqueline Njoki Mwangi aka Lady Bose and Ian Kibe Kinyua aka Kibe, trailed the victim from a KCB bank and later broke into his car where he had left the cash.

“The gang has been operating in major towns using different motor vehicles, some of which are hired and guided with fake number plates,” the DCI said then.

On the day they are said to have gone without a trace, Imbai was in the company of Elijah Obuong, 35, Brian Oduor, 36, and Jack Ochieng, 37.

It is also said that three of Ochieng’s friends disappeared in 2020 never to be seen again. They allegedly sold fake gold.

When they vanished, their vehicle was found abandoned in Parklands, Nairobi.

Police visited the homes of the four men and recorded statements with neighbors.

Their phones are believed to have gone off at around 3 pm on Sunday after a lunch meeting at a Kitengela hotel.

Their families were expected to identify a body discovered in Naivasha but no one showed up.

Another body is yet to be claimed at the city mortuary.

