One Month Old Baby Among 143 New Covid-19 Cases, Toll Rises To 1,888

Kenya has confirmed 143 new cases of coronavirus after testing 2,959 sample size, Health CAS Rashid Aman has said.

The total number of positive cases has as a result shot to 1,888.

In terms of age, the youngest is a one month old baby and the oldest 88 years of age. 110 of the new cases are male while 33 are female.

All the newly detected infections are Kenyans.

Counties affected so far stands at 33 with Kericho being the latest entrant.

In the counties, the cases are distributed as follows; Mombasa (25), Nairobi(86), Kajiado(1) Uasin Gishu (11), Kiambu (6), Busia (3), Kwale (3), Migori (3), Kajiado (1), Kisii (1), Garissa(1), Isiolo (1) Makueni (1), Kericho (1).

In the sub-counties, the infections are spread out as follows; Kwale- the 3 cases are from Msambweni, Migori-Kuria West (3) cases, Kajiado- Kajiado North (1) case, Kericho-Aina Moi (1) , Kisii- Bombasi (1) case,Garissa – Lak Dera (1), and Makueni- Makueni West (1).

Nairobi’s 86 cases were recorded in the estates as follows; Makadara (45), Kibera (21) Embakasi South (6), Kasarani (5), Ruaraka (3), Embakasi West (2), Langata (1), Starehe (1) and Westlands (2).

In Mombasa the coronavirus cases are in the following estates; Likoni (11), Mvita (9), Nyali (2), Changamwe (1) and Jomvu (2).

A male patient has succumbed to the novel COVID-19, bringing the number of fatalities to 63.

On a positive note, 26 patients have been discharged from hospital after recovering from the virus. Recovered cases have since risen to 464.

CAS Aman also noted that it was disheartening to watch leaders violate confinement rules.

“It is disturbing and disheartening to observe from time to time the casual manner with which some of us in leadership positions practise the containment measures, as leaders it is of crucial importance that we walk the talk,” he said.

This comes after COTU secretary general Francis Atwoli held a meeting of over 40 Luhya leaders at his Kajiado home.

Similarly, NASA leaders held a Parliamentary Group meeting but did not observe social distancing rules while addressing reporters.

On his part, Acting DG Dr Patrick Amoth said Kenya could record between 160 to 180 deaths by August based on the current fatality rate of 3.8 per cent.

“People might present with symptoms such as anxiety, depression, they can have unexplained strokes, then there is a loss of the sense of smell and taste. They can also get an infection in the brain,” Amoth said.

