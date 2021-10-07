One Killed, Several Injured After Building Collapses in Parklands [Video]

One person has been reported dead and several others injured after a wall of a building collapsed at Parklands, Nairobi, on Thursday.

Eyewitnesses said the wall adjacent to another building under construction came tumbling down fatally injuring a male worker at the site located in Parklands Fifth Avenue.

Colleagues, who were setting the concrete piers of the new building, rushed to save him but were also injured after another section of the wall caved in.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the injured were rushed to the St Mary’s hospital for treatment.

BREAKING: One dead, several injured after building collapses in Parklands 5th Avenue, Nairobi. @Hot_96Kenya @Ma3route pic.twitter.com/NxoCIlhxfj — The African Voice (@teddyeugene) October 7, 2021

The parklands incident adds to a growing list of several accidents reported in construction sites over the recent past.

On September 13, several people were trapped after a two-storey building collapsed in Kisumu’s Mamboleo area.

A five-storey building in Kinoo, Kiambu County, had partially collapsed a week earlier.

The building was on September 6 brought down following orders from the county government and the National Construction Authority (NCA).

According to Institute of Quantity Surveyors of Kenya (IQSK), the constructors were unlicensed.

“The leaning five-story structure in Kinoo might have been averted if thorough compliance had been observed,” said IQSK president James Munene.

