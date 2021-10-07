in TECH

One Killed, Several Injured After Building Under Construction Collapses in Parklands [Video]

One person has been reported dead and several others injured after a building under construction collapsed at Parklands, Nairobi, on Thursday.

Eyewitnesses said a wall of the building came tumbling down trapping some of the workers at the site located in Parklands Fifth Avenue.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for medical attention.

More to follow 

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

