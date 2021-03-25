One Kenya Alliance Pulls Out of Garissa, Bonchari and Juja By-elections in Favor of Jubilee Candidates

One Kenya Alliance comprised of four partners from Amani National Congress (ANC), Wiper, KANU and Ford Kenya parties has pulled out of the three by-elections in Garissa, Bonchari and Juja scheduled for May 18.

All the three seats fell vacant following the death of elected leaders Senator Yusuf Haji (Garissa), MPs Oroo Oyioka (Bonchari) and Francis Munyua Waititu (Juja).

In a joint press statement read by Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya at Serena Hotel in Nairobi on Thursday, the alliance declared support for Jubilee candidates in the three mini-polls.

Other leaders in the alliance include Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Gideon Moi (KANU) and Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka.

The four, who were flanked by other leaders from their parties, said the alliance is a breath of fresh air from “toxic and divisive politics this country has witnessed in the past”.

“Going forward, BBI is the agenda that this alliance would wish to keenly focus on by persuading Kenyans to fully support in order to unite our country and ensure that everyone benefits from the dividends of Devolution, ” the alliance said.

The alliance celebrated recent poll victories in Machakos, Kabuchai and Matungu following intense campaigns in the region by the four leaders.

“We convene here to thank you for the confidence you bestowed on us by electing candidates of our alliance in Matungu ANC candidate Peter Oscar Nabulindo, Kabuchai FORD Kenya candidate Majimbo Joseph Kalasinga and Machakos WIPER candidate Senator Agnes Kavindu Muthama as well as Makueni WIPER, in Kitise/Kithuki ward, Sebastian Muli, ” the alliance added.

“We are delighted that the election of Senator Kavindu has elevated the senate to achieve the two-thirds gender parity rule requirement. Therefore, we are proud that Senator Kavindu is a product of this alliance, which strongly believes in supporting and strengthening women participation in elective politics and governance.

“This victory strengthened our resolve to support His Excellency the President (Uhuru Kenyatta) in uniting this country as we Aso seek to share our joint vision with the rest of the country. The just-concluded by-elections in various parts of the country and the victory which we celebrate here today is a clear indication that the country is keen on a new transformational agenda that not only unites this country but also all-inclusive.”

The alliance further condemned the recent ouster of Senator Malala as the Deputy Minority Leader in the Senate saying the ODM party, which is one of the partners in the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition did it without consulting other parties.

“These sideshows will not derail our focus as an alliance and therefore encourage Senator Malala and other members of this alliance to remain solid and steadfast, ” they added.

As part of efforts to consolidate support ahead of the 2022 polls, the leaders said plans are underway to traverse the entire country with the “aim of rolling out our vision for a united and secure nation where every Kenyan has an equal opportunity to prosper”.

