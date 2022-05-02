in NEWS

One Person Injured, Several Cars Damaged After Tree Falls at Naivasha Hotel

An accident an Naivasha during a weekend treat has left one person injured, several cars destroyed after an Acacia tree fell down.

Confirming the incident, Naivasha sub-county deputy commissioner Mutua Kisilu said the acacia tree fell down due to strong winds.

“One person was injured during the incident and five cars were extensively damaged during the incident,” Kisilu said.

The person who was injured was rushed to the hospital while the owners of five vehicles caught in the accident have been asked to assess the damages.

More to follow:

Naivasha

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

