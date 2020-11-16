One Dead As Two Vehicles Burst Into Flames Along Nairobi-Mombasa Highway

One person has died following a ghastly accident involving 3 vehicles at the Kapiti Plains along the busy Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

The vehicles were; Toyota Fielder, a Probox and a Toyota Hilux.

Witnesses said that the Probox and the Fielder burst into flames following the nasty head on collision.

According to Athi River police station OCPD George Kashimiri who confirmed the morning incident, the deceased was burnt beyond recognition.

The other five passengers who sustained injuries were taken to Machakos Level Five Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Those in the Toyota Hilux escaped unharmed. They told reporters that they were travelling to Limuru from Oloitoktok for a funeral.

The remains of the deceased were moved to the Machakos Level 5 Hospital Mortuary.

Police have since towed the vehicles to Kyumvi Police Station.

