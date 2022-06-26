in NEWS

One Dead, Several Injured in Nairobi Expressway Accident (Photos)

On Saturday night, numerous vehicles were involved in a road collision that injured an unknown number of persons near the Nairobi Expressway Mlolongo toll booth.

The vehicle exiting the expressway was speeding, according to Kenya National Highways Authority, which confirmed the accident.

“The motorist crashed into the Toll Plaza and ran over other vehicles that were being cleared to exit. Consequently, the vehicle knocked one toll booth and injured one toll attendant besides the other motorists,” KeNHA said in a statement.

The Authority further stated that those who were hurt had been taken to the hospital for treatment and were responding well.

The affected exit booth has been closed.

Agnes Makau, the commander of the Athi River base, told NTV that one motorist perished in the collision.

“The Nairobi Expressway is committed to providing a safe and reliable toll road service and would wish to assure the public that they are putting measures in place to avert such unfortunate incidents from occurring,” KeNHA noted.

“Motorists are advised to avoid speeding and be cautious while on the road.”

