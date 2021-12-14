One Dead, Several Injured After Neo Kenya Mpya Bus Overturns

The driver of Neo Kenya has died and several students from Gatitu Boys High School in Murang’a injured after the bus their bus overturned.

This has been confirmed by Makuyu Police Boss Alexander Shikondi.

In a different account of events last year, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) summoned Neo Kenya Mpya Commuters Limited and Joy Kenya Services Limited officials over chaos witnessed at Kenol in Murang’a County that left two people dead and several dead.

It was alleged that the buses ferried goons to Kenol where Deputy President William Ruto was expected to preside over a fundraiser at AIPCA Kenol Church.

In the Sunday morning chaos, property of unknown value was destroyed and movement was paralyzed for a couple of hours.

In videos that surfaced online, one of the groups barricaded the Kenol-Murang’a Road paralyzing transport in the area.

The youth could be seen pelting stones at each other.

At some point, police were forced to use teargas to disperse the groups.

