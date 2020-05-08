One Dead, 3 Out Of 5 People Who Disappeared From Old Town After Testing Positive For COVID-19 Arrested- Commissioner Elungata

Coastal Regional Commissioner John Elungata has announced that three out of the five people who disappeared from Old Town, Mombasa after testing positive for COVID-19 have been arrested.

One out of the five is dead while one person is still missing with the search intensified.

Addressing journalists yesterday, Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho indicated that a manhunt had been launched for five people and their families who disappeared after having tested positive for Coronavirus in Old Town Mombasa.

The five people had been confirmed positive following mass testing in the area and avoided quarantine directives by fleeing with their families.

Joho indicated that the five together with their families were subject to police probe and will have legal action taken against them.

“There are five who have tested positive and instead of coming to our facilities to get treatment, they decided to take their families and go into hiding, surely who are you helping with such kind of behavior?,” Joho questioned.

Further, he added, “Who are you helping? What this means is that you have put even more of your relatives at risk,” said Joho.

This comes just a few days after the government announced a lockdown in Old Town Mombasa and Eastleigh Nairobi for 15 days to contain the spread of the virus.

The two towns that were put under lockdown had been declared hotspots for COVID-19 due to the surge in the number of cases reported.

As of today, Coronavirus cases in the country stand at 621, with 29 fatalities and 202 recoveries.

This was after 922 samples were tested in the last 24 hours tested positive.

