One Dead, 10 arrested in Illegal Sugar Traders Rescue Mission in Kakamega

One person has been confirmed dead, 10 others arrested as they tried to rescue their colleagues involved in the illegal trade of sugar in Kakamega.

Reports by the DCI reveal that the traders were ferrying 400 bags of uncustomed sugar when the lorry they were using got stopped and detained at Chwele Police station under heavy security.

It was then that hell broke loose as the vehicle which was being escorted to Kisumu by DCI and CIPU officers was attacked by the suspects who made attempts to free their colleagues.

“Over 20 vehicles and an unknown number of motorcycles whose number plates were concealed were used to barricade the road at Makunga shopping Centre, with the gang attempting to seize the consignment and free the suspects,” the DCI said.

One suspect lost his life as ten others were arrested after they intercepted and tried to set free their accomplices and a lorry that had earlier been impounded by detectives, ferrying 400 bags of uncustomed sugar. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 19, 2021

The attack left one officer seriously injured, with injuries on the chest and limbs.

The suspects arrested are Dan Oure, 23, Thomas Ekisa, 24, Isaac Etyang, 21, Sammy Oloo, 22, David Otieno, 27, Simon Ogema, 24, Kelvin Kasala, 21 and Winnie Muriuki, 22.

Recovered from the attack were three vehicles and a motorcycle which have been impounded.

The suspects are currently being processed at Kakamega Police Station awaiting arraignment.

