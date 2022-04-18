One Arrested as Police Probe Murder of Singer Emma Jalamo’s Manager

Police in Kisumu have launched investigations after the brutal murder of a manager to renowned Ohangla musician Emma Jalamo.

The manager popularly known as CMM Clemo was stabbed by unknown people at a nightclub in Kondele in the wee hours of Monday morning. He died on the spot.

Police reports indicate one suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder.

Confirming the death of Clemo, Jalamo termed the loss as devastating and called for a speedy probe.

“I am saddened to announce that we have this morning lost one of our own Cmm Clemmo who was assailed and stabbed in the wee hours of the morning,” the singer said in a Facebook post.

He added: “Aside from being my manager,Clement was also my brother,friend and personal confidant with whom we’ve walked hand in hand for many years in my musical journey. Words cannot express the heavy burden and void he has left. We ask for quick investigations to be done so that the perpetrators are swiftly brought to book and justice is served.”

The motive of the attack remains unknown.

The body of the deceased was moved to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary as the probe continues.

