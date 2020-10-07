One Acquitted As Two Westgate Terror Attack Suspects Found Guilty

A Nairobi court has found two people accused of being behind the Westgate terror attack guilty of conspiring to commit a terror attack.

The two are the first and fourth accused; Mohamed Abdul and Hussein Mustafa.

In a ruling delivered on Wednesday, Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi acquitted the second accused, Liban Abdullah Omar, of all the charges levelled against him for lack of evidence.

The three faced up to 12 counts related to the commission of a terrorist act, conspiracy to commit a terrorist act, giving support to a terrorist group, Al Shabaab, and being in the country illegally. Some of the charges were dismissed by the court.

The prosecution has asked the court to hold on to the issue of sentencing to allow the victims of the attack to write victim statements.

The suspects are linked to the September 21, 2013, mall attack that left at least 67 people dead and more than 150 others injured.

The fourth suspect Adan Dheg was freed early 2019 with Andayi ruling that the other three suspects had a case to answer.

